Alexa Bliss to return at the 2025 Royal Rumble despite recent issues with WWE? How it is possible

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:14 GMT
Alexa Bliss was last seen in WWE at Royal Rumble 2023! [Image Credits: WWE.Com and Alexa Bliss' X handle]

Former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has been out of action since January 2023. Fans have been patiently awaiting her return to the Stamford-based promotion. With the 2025 Royal Rumble on the horizon, the anticipation for Little Miss Bliss' comeback has been at its peak.

Bliss was expected to return earlier this month. However, the plans were scrapped. PWInsider reported that the former RAW Women’s Champion wanted to negotiate a new contract with the company that includes more money and perks.

The negotiations between both parties came to a halt, causing plans involving her return to be scrapped. However, despite all the reports, in a shocking twist, if the Stamford-based promotion and Alexa Bliss could agree and ink a new contract before Royal Rumble 2025, Bliss could enter the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Although the possibilities are likely less as the Royal Rumble is merely days away from now, and contract signings generally need more time. However, fans must never forget that the WWE has shockingly welcomed stars on short notice on television in the past.

That said, the proposed scenario above is hypothetical, and it remains to be seen if Bliss will return at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Former WWE employee suggests Alexa Bliss could face major star at WrestleMania 41

Recently speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Writing with Russo, veteran head writer Vince Russo suggested that Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch could contest against newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"Well, that all depends on how you wanna bring back Becky and Charlotte, or Alexa Bliss, for that matter. You've got a lot of women that you're bringing back, so if whoever you wanna bring back is a heel, that's what I would do," Russo stated. [From 12:25 – 12:43]

It remains to be seen when Bliss returns to the Stamford-based promotion and what plans Triple H may have in store for her with the road to WrestleMania 41 on the horizon.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
