Alexa Bliss to return with 5 other stars; former Universal Champion betrayed? 4 surprises that may unfold on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2025

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will be the fallout show for the red brand following Royal Rumble 2025. This episode of the Monday night show will officially kick off The Road to WrestleMania 41.

As a result, some interesting developments could be witnessed by fans on RAW following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In this article, we will discuss four surprises that may unfold in this week's edition of WWE RAW.

#4. Former Universal Champion Finn Balor might get kicked out of The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Trending

Finn Balor made his return at Royal Rumble 2025 when he entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, things didn’t go well for Balor, as he was eliminated soon after entering the match.

However, on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, fans might witness a major twist, with Finn getting thrown out of the villainous faction. There have already been internal conflicts between Balor and Judgment Day over the past few months. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio replaced Finn before the Rumble and failed to reclaim the tag titles with JD McDonagh.

It’s possible that if Finn Balor tries to take out his frustration on Dirty Dom, it could backfire, leading to him getting kicked out of The Judgment Day. This could also plant the seeds for a babyface run for the former Universal Champion in the company.

#3. Jey Uso might challenge Cody Rhodes, not Gunther in tonight's WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso emerged as the victor of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. In the post-match conference of the Royal Rumble PLE, The YEET Master seemingly hinted at challenging Gunther. He further asserted his intention to finally dethrone him as World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, on the red brand show tonight, the OG Bloodline member could surprise fans with an unexpected decision by challenging Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of The Immortals. This could add a new twist to the ongoing storyline involving Jey Uso, as fans are not expecting him to challenge Rhodes instead of the Imperium leader.

#2. Roman Reigns may attack Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins destroyed Roman Reigns following their Royal Rumble elimination when The Visionary stomped Reigns' head onto the steel steps. He was also engaged in a heated physical brawl with CM Punk before walking out of the arena.

With the high possibility of a Reigns, Rollins, and Punk Triple Threat feud, the OTC could show up on tonight's WWE RAW. Upon his surprise arrival, The Head of the Table could launch an attack on his former Shield brother to exact vengeance for Rollins stomping him at the recent PLE. This angle would certainly intensify the feud between these stars on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

#1. Alexa Bliss might bring The Wyatt Sicks back to RAW and take down Liv Morgan & Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss made her surprise return at the Royal Rumble but was eliminated too early from the match after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tossed her out. The angle of Morgan eliminating The Goddess early raises speculation about a potential feud between the two stars.

Since Liv has The Judgment Day on her side, it's possible that Alexa could bring The Wyatt Sicks back to WWE RAW to exact vengeance. As of now, the horror faction is part of SmackDown under the Transfer Window but has yet to make their arrival on the blue brand.

So, it’s likely that without making their SmackDown debut, Uncle Howdy’s faction could return to WWE RAW and align with Bliss. Together, they could take down the villainous faction and Morgan to set up a high-profile feud on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

An alliance between Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks makes perfect sense due to their connection with the late, great Bray Wyatt. Additionally, Alexa brought Lilly with her during her Rumble entrance, hinting at a return to her darker persona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback