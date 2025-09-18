Alexa Bliss should return to her dark side by betraying Charlotte Flair and forming a new team with this superstar!

The unlikely duo of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair has surprisingly been fruitful for both superstars. Dubbed as the 'Allies of Convenience,' the two have repeatedly made it clear that they are not friends, even though their behavior at times may suggest otherwise. However, they haven't let their poorly defined relationship affect their success.The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025, defeating Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez and retaining it in a rematch on the following RAW. While their alliance has been exciting to witness, it most probably has an expiration date. Interestingly, during NXT Homecoming, Alexa Bliss may have found her next partner in Tatum Paxley.During the special episode of the Tuesday night show, Little Miss Bliss and The Queen successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Tatum Paxley and Izzy Dame. Fans were particularly excited to see Bliss and Paxley come face-to-face, and they weren't disappointed.Given the similarities they share in their characters, a potential team of Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley could be intriguing. One of the main highlights of Paxley's career so far has been her ability to play her unconventional character to perfection.Whenever The Culling member moves to the main roster, Alexa Bliss should take Paxley under her wing. Given the young star's character, she could help steer Little Miss Bliss back to the dark side. The Five Feet of Fury portrayed a highly captivating horror character during her storyline with The Fiend. Fans have been waiting for Bliss to bring her dark character back, and a potential alliance with Tatum Paxley could catalyze the same. Moreover, this could serve as perfect motivation for Bliss to betray her current partner, Charlotte Flair. That said, this is only speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.Alexa Bliss namedropped current AEW star at NXT HomecomingBefore their match against Tatum Paxley and Izzy Dame, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair cut a promo at NXT Homecoming, acknowledging the contribution of the NXT women's division in building up the brand. The duo namedropped several superstars of the past, including Ember Moon, who's currently a part of All Elite Wrestling.Before signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2022, the 37-year-old competed in the global juggernaut, where she found notable success in NXT. Ember is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Therefore, it was fitting for the current AEW star to be mentioned during the developmental brand's special episode.