Alexa Bliss to return at massive upcoming Premium Live Event? - 5 former Money in the Bank winners WWE can add to this year's Ladder Matches

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is just over a month away. The big show will stream live from The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1, 2023. While a card hasn't yet been revealed for the show, Ladder Matches will be taking place.

In fact, Monday Night RAW hosted two big-time Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed had a barn-burner, while The Miz and Ricochet delivered an entertaining bout.

In the end, Nakamura and Ricochet won their respective qualifying matches and will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Bout. Qualifying matches will also take place for the Women's MITB Ladder Match. While some names have been announced, the field is still quite open.

Fans don't yet know who will fill up the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches aside from Nakamura and Ricochet. While both stars would be fresh winners, there's a chance that former briefcase holders could be involved too.

This article will examine a handful of former winners who may return to the dangerous bout this year.

#5. Sheamus is a former Money in the Bank winner

Roman Reigns 🐐 @25_Saurav

Sheamus ended all celebration of Roman Reigns This will probably be the second best cash in WWE historySheamus ended all celebration of Roman Reigns This will probably be the second best cash in WWE history Sheamus ended all celebration of Roman Reigns 😭 https://t.co/usqj6jgrVN

Sheamus is a top star in WWE. He's captured most championships, including world titles, the United States Championship, and tag team gold. He's currently a member of the Friday Night SmackDown brand.

The Celtic Warrior won the 2015 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the only one to happen that year. He later cashed in his briefcase on Roman Reigns, kickstarting his last world championship reign.

The major goal that Sheamus currently strives for is the Intercontinental Championship. He could be included at WWE Money in the Bank, hoping to win the briefcase and then move to RAW to challenge Gunther again. It could make for a great story.

#4. Alexa Bliss could return to WWE television courtesy of Money in the Bank

Alexa Bliss on RAW

Alexa Bliss is currently away from WWE television. She had to film The Masked Singer and then, unfortunately, discovered skin cancer, although it was thankfully removed. The former Triple Crown Champion is rumored to be returning alongside Bray Wyatt.

The Goddess is a former Ms. Money in the Bank. She won the briefcase at the 2018 Money in the Bank event and cashed that night. She hasn't won the contest since then.

While no information has been confirmed regarding when fans can expect Alexa Bliss to return to action, she could come back as part of Money in the Bank. The WWE Universe in England would be thrilled to see The Goddess back in action. Could she win big upon returning?

#3. Braun Strowman failed his cash-in

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Your reminder that in 2018 while he was red hot, WWE had Braun Strowman win the Money in the Bank contract, and unsuccessfully cash in on Roman Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match.



He got the Universal Title almost as a consolation prize. But what could have been… Your reminder that in 2018 while he was red hot, WWE had Braun Strowman win the Money in the Bank contract, and unsuccessfully cash in on Roman Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match. He got the Universal Title almost as a consolation prize. But what could have been… https://t.co/1Dve1XUjIf

Braun Strowman is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE history. The powerful man is a former RAW Tag Team Champion and Universal Champion who returned to the company last year.

The Monster of All Monsters won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2018. While he eventually won the Universal Championship, it wasn't courtesy of the briefcase, as he failed in his cash-in attempt.

Strowman is still popular years later, and a big win in Money in the Bank could be huge for his WWE career. Even if he fails to win, the big man being featured in the match could be a lot of fun. Who wouldn't want to see The Strowman Express take down multiple men?

#2. Bayley winning could cause a rift in Damage CTRL

Bayley at Crown Jewel

Bayley is one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. She's the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time but has also held the RAW Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Role Model won the Money in the Bank briefcase back in 2019. She then went on to dethrone Charlotte Flair, ultimately leading to her heel turn and dropping The Hugger gimmick.

Damage CTRL, Bayley's current faction, is in turmoil. The group has been having clear issues, and now Dakota Kai is injured. Bayley winning the Money in the Bank briefcase could be another step toward the group's inevitable implosion.

#1. Nikki Cross won the Women's Money in the Bank under a different gimmick

Nikki Cross has secretly become one of WWE's most decorated female stars. She's held tag team gold with multiple partners, including the RAW Women's Championship and the 24/7 Championship.

While wrestling under the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick, the Scottish star won the coveted briefcase at the 2021 WWE Money in the Bank event. She then cashed in on the following edition of Monday Night RAW, defeating Charlotte Flair.

Now that she's back to being The Twisted Sister, Nikki could be a perfect choice to compete in such a chaotic bout. Win or lose, she'd undoubtedly be in her element. She could be the first woman to win a briefcase twice under two different gimmicks.

Poll : 0 votes