Alexa Bliss return spoiler; another faction to switch brands? 4 Things The Wyatt Sicks can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

The Wyatt Sicks was one of the most-anticipated acts of 2024. This year, the Uncle Howdy-led faction has been moved to WWE SmackDown from RAW. With this move, many wonder what's next for them on the blue brand.

Here is a list of four things the eerie faction can do this week on their Friday night show debut:

#4. Uncle Howdy may send a warning to the blue brand's stars

Uncle Howdy brought The Wyatt Sicks to WWE to take out all the wrestlers who use malice to win their matches or do their bidding. So far, the faction has targeted Chad Gable and The Miz on the RAW brand. Thus, Howdy could be looking to cleanse the blue brand off its notorious heels as well.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Thus, the eerie faction could send a video message and warn the heels on the SmackDown roster. Howdy could also leave a potential hint as to who would be his next target.

#3. The New Bloodline could have new enemies

Roman Reigns reclaimed the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa by beating him in a Tribal Combat Match on RAW’s Netflix debut. However, this may not be the end of Sikoa’s problems as he would now be exposed to the judgment and punishment of Uncle Howdy.

Expand Tweet

The eerie faction could start a feud with The New Bloodline. This would give Sikoa’s character a new direction and if he proves himself against The Wyatts, he could challenge The OTC once again.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks drop an Alexa Bliss return spoiler

The Wyatt Sicks had sent a cryptic message via a QR code that led to Uncle Howdy’s ‘Kintsugi’ webpage. The code led to a poem talking about opening a door for ‘her’ to come back. This feminine entity could very well be Alexa Bliss.

Little Miss Bliss has been away from WWE for two years and is on a maternity break. She recently dropped a hint suggesting an imminent comeback by revealing that she is back to her pre-pregnancy shape.

Expand Tweet

Thus, Uncle Howdy and his crew could drop a spoiler regarding the five-time WWE Women’s Champion’s return and also hint at her being the sixth member of the faction.

#1. The Final Testament could follow The Wyatt Sicks to SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks were involved in a hot feud with The Final Testament on the RAW brand ahead of their transfer to SmackDown. Instead of getting away from the eerie faction, Karrion Kross was determined to hunt down Uncle Howdy’s crew. He looked visibly disappointed when he learned that his rivals got moved to the blue brand.

The Herald of Doomsday may be unable to let go of his obsession with playing a witch hunt. After all, The Wyatts’ Nikki Cross had attacked his wife Scarlett Bordeaux in her dressing room. Thus, he could request the management to move his faction to SmackDown as well.

Expand Tweet

This would also mean that The Miz would be dragged to the blue brand along with Karrion Kross. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Howdy and his crew this Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback