Alexa Bliss reveals how she signed with WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
18 Dec 2019, 10:30 IST

Alexa Bliss was a guest on tonight
Alexa Bliss was a guest on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage

On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, Alexa Bliss made an appearance and discussed a bunch of topics. Upon Ember Moon's request, Bliss opened up on how she bagged a contract with WWE.

"My personality, and my knowledge of the business, just telling [Triple H] about how my family loved WWE growing up, and I got a call, and then I made it to the next round of the trial. And I was like, 'cool', it was like a 30-day trial in L.A.
"I was like, "Awesome! it's gonna be so cool!" And then, a week later, I got a call saying, "You're not going to trial", dreams crushed! And then I was told, "Instead, you're gonna be signed, and we're hoping you're as athletic as you look."

Also read: WWE News: Lana blasts announcer for criticizing her storyline with Bobby Lashley


Following a three-year stint in WWE NXT, Bliss was promoted to the main roster in July 2016. She scored her first victory on the main roster by defeating current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Bliss has won the Women's title on five different occasions. Sports Illustrated ranked Bliss #6 in the Top 10 female singles wrestlers of 2018.

