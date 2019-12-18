WWE News: Lana blasts announcer for criticizing her storyline with Bobby Lashley

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 09:42 IST SHARE

Lana and Bobby Lashley

WWE RAW Superstar Lana is currently feuding with Kayla Braxton on Twitter, over her controversial storyline with Bobby Lashley. Braxton posted a tweet stating that she will sacrifice her paycheck if it means that she never has to see Lana and Lashley on TV again. The Ravishing One didn't take the tweet lightly and hit back at Braxton for the same. Lana said that Braxton can thank her for getting her paychecks, and hinted that the on-screen couple isn't going away from WWE TV anytime soon. Check out the exchange in the link below:

Well you can thank me for making sure you still get paid.... because we are going to be on your TV FOREVER & EVER !!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BecsJEeQI1 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 17, 2019

Also read: Becky Lynch to defend RAW Women's title in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match

During the TLC Kickoff show, Lana went on a rant directed towards David Otunga and Charly Caruso. Lana didn't mince her words and referred to Caruso as a worse version of Renee Young. On Monday Night RAW, Lana and Lashley got engaged and the former announced at the RAW Christmas special taping that she and Lashley are going to be married in a week. Rusev, on the same show, stated that marrying Lana will be the best punishment Lashley could get. The storyline, although being slammed by the WWE Universe, is doing incredible numbers on social media on a weekly basis.