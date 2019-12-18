WWE News: Becky Lynch to defend RAW Women's title in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match

Becky Lynch will be taking on Charlotte and Asuka inside a steel cage, with the RAW Womens' title on the line

As per the official Twitter handle of Madison Square Garden, the WWE RAW Women's title is going to be defended at the December 26 WWE live event at MSG. Becky Lynch will take on Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match. Check out the tweet below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time EVER @BeckyLynchWWE defends the RAW Women’s Championship inside a Steel Cage in a Triple Threat Match against @MsCharlotteWWE & @WWEAsuka live at MSG on December 26! pic.twitter.com/S2QWMenUl8 — MSG (@TheGarden) December 17, 2019

Tension has been brewing between Becky Lynch and Asuka over the past few weeks. At TLC 2019, the main event saw Lynch and Charlotte challenging Asuka and Kairi Sane in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The brutal contest ended with The Kabuki Warriors retaining their titles.

At the RAW Christmas special taping last night, Becky Lynch and Asuka teased a match for the RAW Women's title, but the time and place wasn't mentioned by either of the two. Many are speculating that Lynch will defend the title against Asuka at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, in a rematch from their classic at last year's show. If we are indeed heading towards this bout, the MSG Steel Cage match could certainly play a major role in advancing this angle.