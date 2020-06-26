Alexa Bliss reveals what she thinks of women who competed in 'Bra & Panties' matches, discloses if she would ever do it

Alexa Bliss talks about how women's matches have evolved over the years

Alexa Bliss is a 2-time Women's Tag-Team Champion in WWE

Alexa Bliss

Although many had believed that Alexa Bliss will remain a manager given her time in NXT where she did not have much of an in-ring career, The Goddess of WWE has gone on to become one of the most prominent female Superstars of today.

Alexa Bliss recently spoke to FOX, and discussed a variety of topics including the evolution of matches of female Superstars. She talked about the era in WWE where women had to compete in 'Bra & Panties' matches and reveals if she would ever do it.

When I first started in NXT, there were certain moves we weren’t required to learn because we were never going to do them. The idea was a catfight. It all changed for me when I was watching a match with Paige and Emma. They did a top rope suplex and we were like, ‘Hell yeah, this is where it’s all going to change.’ It was awesome because it shows our women are athletic, can do what the men do, and can be seen in a different light. I respect the women who had to do the bra and panties match because I could never do it. Kudos, I couldn’t do it. You’ve got to respect that because they did that, for us to do what we do now. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Even though today we live in an era where women have main evented multiple PPVs including WrestleMania, that was not always the case in WWE. There were many such gimmick matches that used to take place during the Attitude Era.

What's next for Alexa Bliss?

Alexa Bliss and her tag-team partner Nikki Cross recently lost their Women's Tag-Team Championship to Sasha Banks and Bayley. It looks like The Goddess will continue to be involved in the tag-team Championship picture for now.

Though Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been great as a tag-team, the fans are waiting for the time when Alexa Bliss returns to singles action.

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss as also revealed that she will be debuted her new podcast sometime next month.