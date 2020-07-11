Alexa Bliss sends crucial message to Nikki Cross after SD goes off-air

Nikki Cross had to apologize to Alexa Bliss for her actions tonight.

Bliss helped Nikki Cross in seeing the positive side of the entire situation.

Nikki Cross can't afford to make the same mistake again

This week's episode of SmackDown saw the team of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss taking on the WWE's Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley. The latter went on to win this non-title clash which left Cross and Bliss disheartened. Moreover, the loss hurt them more since it was almost a repetition of all their encounters in that have seen hem divert their attention towards being overtly emotional rather than keeping an eye out for their opponents.

Following the match, the WWE crew caught up with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss after the show went off the air. In the video posted on WWE's social media, Nikki Cross is seen blaming herself for preparing the same mistake over and over again. Naturally, she was worried about doing the same thing at Extreme Rules where she is set to lock horns with Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

It was at this point when Alexa Bliss interfered and told her tag team partner that she was being too hard on herself and helped her in seeing the positive side of this loss. The motivating words from Alexa Bliss helped Nikki Cross in realising how tonight's loss can actually help her in the upcoming title clash at the WWE PPV next week.

Here's how their conversation went:

Nikki Cross: "I am so sorry, Alexa. It's just that I said it to you, I knew that with Sasha and Bayley, you have to have your eyes at the back of your head. I knew that and I said it to you today, I said it to you yesterday, and it still happened today. I got caught tonight and that can't happen at Extreme Rules. This is my chance to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time. This can't happen again."

Alexa Bliss: "It is okay. You are being way too hard on yourself. You know what, thank goodness it happened today and not at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules."

Nikki Cross: "Yes, you're right. You are always right. We take this loss and we learn from it."

What's next for Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss?

Last month, Nikki Cross won a fatal four-way match to win a championship opportunity that would allow her to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules 2020. As for Alexa Bliss, she doesn't have any title opportunity at hand, but she is expected to fully support her best friend and tag team partner in the latter's title quest.

As for Bayley, she and Sasha Banks will face The Kabuki Warriors on RAW next week with their Women's Tag Team Championships on the line. At Extreme Rules, Banks will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.