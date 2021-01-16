Alexa Bliss set to face top Champion on WWE RAW next week in her in-ring return match

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss returned on Monday Night RAW this week in a shocking way. She interrupted the main-event match between Randy Orton and Triple H and went on to attack Orton with a fireball.

WWE has now released a promo revealing that Alexa Bliss will return to in-ring action next week on the Red brand and face the RAW Women's Champion Asuka. This will be her first match since defeating Nikki Cross on an episode of RAW in November 2020. The promo teased that Alexa Bliss might have some tricks up her sleeves for this match.

Randy Orton to react to Alexa Bliss' attack on RAW next week

WWE has teased another segment for Monday Night RAW next week as Randy Orton will react to Alexa Bliss attacking him this week. It will be interesting to see where this storyline heads next as all signs point towards 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returning soon. It should be noted that Randy Orton defeated The Fiend at WWE TLC 2020 in a Firefly Inferno match, following which he went on to burn him in the middle of the ring.

Randy Orton has already announced his entry into the men's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 match but rumors suggest that he might be facing Bray Wyatt in a gimmick match at the pay-per-view later this month.