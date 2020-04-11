Alexa Bliss takes dig at Ronda Rousey for injuring her in WWE

Ronda Rousey's latest comments have prompted a response from Alexa Bliss.

Lana previously hit back at the former RAW Women's Champion.

Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss has joined Lana in responding to Ronda Rousey’s comments about “fake fighting” during her one-year run with WWE.

Speaking on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, Rousey said she “had fake fights for fun” in WWE but she does not want to return to a full-time schedule because she does not feel appreciated by “ungrateful” fans.

This prompted Lana to remind the former RAW Women’s Champion that Superstars including Paige and Tyson Kidd have had their careers ended after suffering injuries in WWE matches.

Bliss, who was unable to compete for several months in 2018 and 2019 after suffering two concussions in separate matches against Rousey, has now become the latest WWE Superstar to fire back at the UFC Hall of Famer.

Posting on Twitter, she shared a clip of her talking about the injuries in her ‘WWE 365’ documentary, accompanied by the caption, “Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “fake”.”

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey in WWE

Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018 and retained the title against the same Superstar one month later at Hell in a Cell.

Bliss suffered a concussion while receiving a headlock takeover from Rousey in their match at Hell in a Cell, but she returned to action one month later and continued to face her on-screen rival at live events.

Both Superstars were due to have prominent roles at the first women's pay-per-view, Evolution, with Rousey facing Nikki Bella and Bliss teaming with Mickie James to take on Trish Stratus and Lita.

However, eight days before the event, Bliss suffered another concussion after taking the same move from Rousey, resulting in her missing another three months of in-ring action.

Bliss later revealed in her 'WWE 365' documentary that she feared her career could be over.