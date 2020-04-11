Lana gives scathing response to Ronda Rousey's comments about WWE

Lana does not appreciate what Ronda Rousey said about "fake fighting" in WWE

The RAW Superstar has been critical of Rousey in the past

Lana has taken to Twitter to hit back at Ronda Rousey after the former RAW Women’s Champion said she “had fake fights for fun” during her time in WWE.

Speaking on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, Rousey explained that she does not want to work a full-time schedule if she returns to in-ring action because she feels that WWE’s “ungrateful” fans do not appreciate her.

While many people on social media have been critical of her “ungrateful” remark, the following comment about WWE being “fake” appears to have frustrated Lana the most.

"I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing."

“The Ravishing Russian” responded by reminding Rousey that WWE is a contact sport that has ended the careers of Paige and Tyson Kidd in recent years.

She also mentioned Edge, who came out of retirement in January after a nine-year absence due to a neck injury.

I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! https://t.co/cYvGpTjmci — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2020

Lana’s history with Ronda Rousey

This is not the first time that Lana has made her feelings known about Ronda Rousey.

In 2019, she questioned why Rousey was chosen to replace her as a Total Divas cast member, while she tweeted that the UFC Hall of Famer is “overrated” and she has not “changed the game” in the WWE’s women’s division.