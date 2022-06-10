Alexa Bliss tells fascinating story about the Lilly doll 

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has shared a fascinating story about the origins of the Lilly doll during a recent interview appearance.

Bliss has enjoyed much success in WWE since 2013, becoming a five-time Women's Champion, a Money in the Bank winner, and the 2nd ever Women's Triple Crown Champion. In 2020, Little Miss Bliss turned heel and began an alliance with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. In this role, she began to carry a creepy doll known as Lilly.

When Bray Wyatt was unexpectedly released from the company in 2021, Alexa kept the gimmick. She continues to sport Lilly on her way to the ring to this day.

In a recent appearance for WWE Deutschland, Bliss discussed the creation of the doll. She gives credit for Lilly to Jason Baker and his wife, and recalled the conversation they had before its creation:

"I had texted Jason and I was saying, ‘I really want a doll to interact with’ and he was like, ‘A doll?’ I said, ‘Yeah. I want a doll’ and I was like, ‘I want it to look like someone scribbled her, like a child scribbled her on a piece of paper. She just popped off the page.’ I was like, ‘Button eyes, 3D teeth, want it to kind of look like me but scary’ and they came up with — they showed me Lilly and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen." Bliss said. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Alexa Bliss could soon be lined up for another title run in WWE

No stranger to championship gold in WWE, Alexa Bliss could soon be adding yet another accolade to her resume.

Rumors have circulated that Alexa and Liv Morgan could be the front-runners for the newly vacated WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Former champs Sasha Banks and Naomi have been off TV since walking out of WWE in mid-May.

There has been no official confimation of this team from WWE, though they have teased the union.

It will be interesting to see how Alexa Bliss is booked in the coming weeks, and if her team with Liv Morgan materializes. You can read more about the Five Feet of Fury by clicking here.

