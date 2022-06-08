WWE teases a new tag team in the women's division

WWE teased the formation of a new tag team in the women's division on this week's Monday Night RAW.

In the night's main event, Rhea Ripley took on Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop. The match decided the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming premium live-event, Money in the Bank.

While Ripley won the match, Bliss and Morgan worked together throughout the match and seemed to enjoy it. The commentary and the company's social media also seemed to be pushing the audience towards the idea of the two forming a team.

WWE's women's tag team division has been looking shallow as of late, with teams forming and breaking up with regularity. This lack of depth was further highlighted when the Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company.

Both - Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan - have significant experience being in tag teams. Bliss is a former tag champion with Nikki Cross (now called Nikki A.S.H) and Morgan competed for the title at WrestleMania 38, teaming with Rhea Ripley

WWE announced a tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championships after they walked-out of the company. On the SmackDown following the incident, Michael Cole announced that a tournament would be held to crown the new champions.

Although there is currently no word on the tournament, the tease of Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan forming a team might be an indication that WWE is filling up its women's tag team roster, possibly for a tournament in the future.

As stated above, the company's women's tag team roster is looking shallow at the moment. With the only active female tag teams on the main roster being former champions Carmella and Zalina Vega, and the team of Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

If a tournament is what is in store for the titles, there will be at least four teams required. In any case, Liv and Alexa's potential team-up is exciting to say the least.

