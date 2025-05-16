Alexa Bliss to turn heel after attacking a top champion on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Alexa Bliss made her return to SmackDown last week as a surprise partner of Zelina Vega in a tag team match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Shortly upon her return, Bliss sparked various speculations about what could be her next move. There is a good possibility that she may turn heel after attacking a top champion on SmackDown.

The Five Feet of Fury could turn on Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega. A shocking scene unfolded last week as Alexa Bliss was seen confronting Charlotte Flair backstage, extending an invitation for a talk. This angle sparked the possibility of a potential alliance between the two. If it happens, they could make Zelina Vega their first target on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss could confront the Women's United States Champion tonight in the ring. Shortly after showing camaraderie with Vega, Bliss could unleash fury on the 34-year-old, officially turning heel. Charlotte Flair could then show up from nowhere and join the assault. The duo could destroy the champion with a merciless beatdown, declaring the onset of a new alliance.

Moreover, this could also indicate that Little Miss Bliss would go after Zelina Vega and the Women's United States Championship in the coming weeks. Besides, it could be later revealed that Bliss and Flair had an agreement last week that they would help each other become champions. Hence, their first mission could be to capture the Women's US Title.

There is indeed a high possibility for such an angle to unfold on SmackDown, but this is nothing but speculation as of now.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to eventually go after Tiffany Stratton?

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's interaction last week has become a talking point among fans. There has been various speculation about what could be Bliss' plan for Flair. But if they are allying with an agreement to help out each other, they could also target WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

After potentially taking out Zelina Vega, Alexa and Charlotte might eventually go after Tiffany. Both superstars could ambush The Buff Barbie in the coming weeks. It could pave the way for Flair to enter the WWE Women's Championship picture once again.

The Queen has already made it clear that her end goal is to capture the coveted title. While she has failed to do it alone at WrestleMania 41, having a reliable partner this time could help her achieve her goal. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could embark on a journey to dominate SmackDown together.

And they could start their mission with the two top champions on the brand. Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for both women on SmackDown.

