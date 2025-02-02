Alexa Bliss to walk away from WWE for a while in frustration after losing at Royal Rumble? Exploring the potential

The traditional 2025 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble saw the much-awaited return of the former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Little Miss Bliss made her first television appearance since January 2023.

Bliss entered at number #21, carrying Lilly, the doll, in her hand. Alexa certainly received one of the biggest reactions upon her return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. However, the night ended sadly for her, as she fell short of capturing the historic victory and was quickly eliminated by Liv Morgan just after Charlotte Flair entered the squared circle at number 27.

Fans were visibly upset with Alexa Bliss’ early elimination, as loud boos echoed throughout Lucas Oil Stadium when Liv Morgan tossed The Goddess over the ropes, costing her her chance to contest for a World Championship at WrestleMania. Given her disappointing elimination, Bliss might walk away from WWE.

Some previous reports have suggested that plans for Alexa Bliss’ return were initially scrapped after WWE negotiated a new contract with higher pay and additional perks. After being eliminated prematurely despite receiving one of the loudest pops, Alexa Bliss could leave the Stamford-based promotion.

There’s a chance that Alexa has signed a special deal with WWE, which could include a Royal Rumble appearance. She might still be negotiating her new contract, which could also explain her early elimination.

That being said, the proposed angle above is purely speculative

Alexa Bliss to start a feud with former WWE Women’s World Champion

Alexa Bliss was gaining good momentum in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble before Liv Morgan eliminated her, amid The Miracle Kid costing The Goddess the traditional Rumble match. Both women could now begin a fresh feud with each other.

Liv Morgan is one of the top contenders in the women’s division. She lost her WWE Women’s World Championship last month at RAW’s debut on Netflix to her long-time rival Rhea Ripley. A storyline against returning Alexa Bliss would be a great option, as both women share similar traits, and fans often draw parallels between them.

Currently, Alexa Bliss’ feud angle is still hypothetical. It remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Goddess with WrestleMania approaching. Fans will need to stay tuned to find out whether Bliss will continue as a full-timer or if her comeback was just a brief appearance.

