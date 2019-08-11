Alexa Bliss wants to reunite dream team to face Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Do you potentially want to see Team Little Big return?

In the main event of WWE Extreme Rules, we saw Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch team up to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team contest with the Universal Championship and the RAW Women's Title on the line.

The power couple of WWE would emerge as the victors in the contest. Even though Seth Rollins would lose the Universal Championship following the match, Rollins and Becky proved themselves to be the dominant mixed tag team pair in WWE.

I recently caught up with Alexa Bliss on a recent conference call and asked her about the possibility of 'Team Little Big' reuniting. Some of you may remember the Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman pairing from the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

Not only was the team incredibly over with the fans, but there was also a fun little romantic angle teased between the two Superstars as well, that lasted during the course of the said tournament.

Alexa Bliss would love to see Team Little Big team up yet again. This is what she had to say about the same:

I would love to see Team Little Big return to action. We had a lot of fun doing the Mixed Match challenge and if anyone would be able to come up and face Becky and Seth, it would be us for sure.

Right now, Alexa Bliss is part of a unique pairing of her own with Nikki Cross. The duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships not long after this interview and will look to assert their dominance over the women in the WWE women's roster in weeks to follow.

