Alexa Bliss to win a major WWE championship at SummerSlam this year? Exploring the possibility

Alexa Bliss is set to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution this weekend. She will team up with Charlotte Flair to take on defending champions Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez and two other teams in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match. The duo is expected to suffer a huge setback this Sunday. However, Little Miss Bliss could win a major championship at SummerSlam this year.

Following a potential loss at Evolution, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair may finally capture the coveted title at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The speculation arose after the company recently released new merchandise for the duo on the WWE Shop, referring to their partnership as "Allies of Convenience."

The release of merch indicates that WWE has long-term plans to push Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair as a tag team. Even though both superstars are currently on the same page, there are still underlying tensions between them. Therefore, the creative team could first establish the two as a legitimate tag team before giving them the championship.

WWE could highlight the fact that Bliss and Flair formed a pact out of convenience to achieve mutual success. The company could validate the phrase used on the new merch in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam. This could eventually lead to them winning the WWE Women's Championship at the PLE, which could be a far greater moment than a win at Evolution.

While the possibility of it happening is quite good, the above-mentioned angle is entirely speculative. Triple H's reign as creative head is known for its unpredictability. Therefore, there is a chance that WWE could pull off a huge shocker by making Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair win the Women's Tag Team Title before SummerSlam, probably at Evolution.

Alexa Bliss to eventually split with Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 42?

The SmackDown's tag team division has started to get interesting ever since Alexa Bliss joined forces with Charlotte Flair. However, the two superstars came on the same page after weeks of tensions and conflicts. Flair was reluctant to join forces with Bliss as she disregarded the idea several times.

Now that they have finally reunited, WWE could keep the two superstars in the tag team division for a few months, giving them a good run as a duo. However, Little Miss Bliss could eventually split with The Queen and the two superstars could start a blockbuster feud with each other ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are two of the biggest stars in the women's division, having achieved huge success as singles competitors. Hence, the Triple H-led creative may not keep them in the tag team division for long. What's happening between them could ultimately lead to a singles program at The Show of Shows next year.

However, Flair and Biss could remain a tag team for now and might even have an incredible reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see where this storyline eventually leads to.

