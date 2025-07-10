Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's new team name confirmed by WWE

WWE Evolution 2025 is just days away, and Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's tag team now has official merch. Their new team name has also been confirmed ahead of the second-ever all-female women's premium live event.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair initially crossed paths on the blue brand when Bliss returned to Friday Night SmackDown, and after Flair lost to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. While the two initially didn't agree to team up, their animosity against The Secret Hervice united them on the blue brand.

Management later booked The Goddess and The Queen in a Triple Threat Tag Team match for a spot at WWE Evolution in Atlanta, which they won. Recently, Bliss shared the image of their new official merchandise as a tag team. The merch seemingly confirmed their team name, which seems to be 'Allies of Convenience,' as they head towards their title match against the champions and two other teams from RAW and NXT.

Later, the 14-time Women's Champion also shared the image from WWE's official website, once again cementing their new name as a tag team.

Ex-WWE writer on why management decided to pair Charlotte Flair with Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair has primarily worked as a heel in the Stamford-based promotion, but there were instances under the previous regime where The Queen worked as a fan favorite. Recently, she's teamed up with Alexa Bliss, which could mark the beginning of another face run for the 14-time Women's Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said that management paired Flair up with the 3-time RAW and 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion to slowly make her a babyface star in the promotion under the new creative regime.

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see if the two can capture tag team gold in Atlanta at WWE Evolution 2025.

