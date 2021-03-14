"We're doing the best with the time we're given" - Mustafa Ali comments on RETRIBUTION getting mixed reactions from WWE fans

RETRIBUTION debuted in WWE last year, but the group has struggled to find genuine success throughout its time on the main roster. The stable's leader, Mustafa Ali recently reflected on RETRIBUTION's lackluster run on RAW.

At first, RETRIBUTION was a faction that simply sought to wreak havoc on WWE programming. The group frequently showed up on RAW and SmackDown, where it interfered in matches and assaulted WWE personnel. A few months later, Mustafa Ali soon revealed himself as the leader of the faction. Though his involvement has added some star power to the group, RETRIBUTION continues to flounder.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Ali discussed the WWE Universe's mixed reaction to RETRIBUTION and offered his thoughts on the group's booking.

"The talent is there. The biggest obstacle and challenge the group faces is the “Why.” Who are we? Why are we here? What’s our vendetta against WWE and corporate infrastructure? We have not been able to tell that story. Retribution is still an opportunity to be on TV every week. We’ve done stuff, and everyone is aware who is in the group. But we’re not able to address who we really are. "

"I haven’t explained why I’m the leader and what power I hold over these people. I’d like to do so. The fans have been left to connect the dots, which I never like to do. It’s a three-hour show. Stuffing 5,000 pounds into a five-pound bag isn’t going to work. We have to take our time. We’re doing the best with the time we’re given."

Though the group has received multiple opportunities, RETRIBUTION has failed to win a championship in WWE, and the group is still searching for a major victory.

Ali sees RETRIBUTION as a chance to voice his thoughts in WWE

Ali with Retribution

In the same interview, Ali also talked about the evolution of his character in WWE, and he described his development throughout his time with the promotion. He stated that he hopes to use his platform to describe issues he deals with in real life.

"My first few years, I was portrayed as the good guy. They take one on the chin, get knocked down, and get back up. When the [Retribution] role was introduced, there’s the opportunity to complain. I can bring to light what people might not normally see. When I go to the airport, I have real life issues. I have real issues with people pronouncing my name correctly or telling me my name is much too complicated to pronounce, and I should change it. "

"To me these are normal things and I address them whenever I do a promo or have an interview. I tell people just because it doesn’t happen to you, doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen."

I’ve been invited to share my thoughts on #RAWTalk tonight. I would like to apologize , in advance, to no one. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 5, 2021

Ali has an opportunity to reach a new level on RAW this week when he challenges Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. With a win, he could finally bring some legitimacy to RETRIBUTION.