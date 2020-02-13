Alicia Atout reveals whether she'll ever wrestle a match

Will we see Alicia Atout in the ring?

Alicia Atout is one of the very best 'on-air personalities' in professional wrestling. The Interview Queen has spoken with just about everyone in wrestling - with myself and Sportskeeda Wrestling, turning the microphone on the interviewer extraordinaire last year ahead of her monumental move to MLW!

You can watch that interview below or read about here.

But will Alicia Atout ever wrestle a match?

The Interview Queen herself would speak with Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast about why she opted to sign her first ever professional wrestling contract with Major League Wrestling - and whether we'll ever see The Interview Queen in the ring in a wrestling capacity.

"Never! I am a baby. I bruise so, so easily. The only time you will see Alicia Atout in the ring is if she has a microphone in her hand doing a promo."

So, bad news for anyone that wanted to see Alicia Atout wrestle in a match, but you can still see The Interview Queen doing what she does best in Major League Wrestling and, of course, via her YouTube channel!

Thanks to Spencer Love of WCSN for the transcription!