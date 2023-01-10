Alicia Fox has interesting reaction to romantic angle with current WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox and Noam Dar had a wild on-screen relationship back in 2017, and the company has not forgotten about it.

Alicia Fox started her WWE career in the promotion's developmental territory at the time, Ohio Valley Wrestling. She worked her way up to the main roster and had a very successful career. Fox won the Divas Championship once during her time with the company. Noam Dar is currently still signed with the company and was on the NXT UK roster before the brand went on hiatus.

WWE's social media accounts recently sent out a video of Noam and Alicia sharing a smooch backstage six years ago today (January 9, 2017). In the clip, Alicia Fox gave Dar a massive kiss, and it took him a bit of time to recover. Fox took to Twitter to react to the kiss with several fire emojis.

WWE Superstar Noam Dar on why nobody can say Alicia Fox like him

Noam Dar recently shared why not too many people can utter the name "Alicia Fox" as captivating as he does.

The 29-year-old was a part of NXT UK before the promotion went on hiatus. He has won the prestigious Heritage Cup twice but may be remembered by the WWE Universe for his romantic storyline with Alicia Fox.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Noam claimed that there wasn't a trick to how he said Alicia's name, in fact, it was simply his Scottish accent that made it sound interesting.

Dar added that people still occasionally stop him on the street and ask him to say her name.

"See, this is the real trick of it. The trick isn't to say Fox differently. It's just to have a Scottish accent. Because I'm just saying Fox," said Noam Dar. [From 01:17 - 01:29]

Alicia Fox made a surprise appearance at last year's Royal Rumble and defeated R-Truth to capture the now-retired 24/7 Championship. It will be interesting to see if the 36-year-old shows up for the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 28.

Did you enjoy the storyline between Noam Dar and Alicia Fox? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes