Align with megastar rival of her husband, lead stars to championship victories - 5 things Brandi Rhodes could do in WWE

Should Brandi Rhodes return to WWE programming? Many fans and pro wrestling personalities have been discussing the idea of the former All Elite Wrestling star making a televised return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

After working as a model, Brandi joined WWE in 2011. She briefly trained to wrestle in Florida Championship Wrestling while providing her ring-announcing talent to NXT and SmackDown. Under the name Eden Stiles, she served as a ring announcer in 2011 and then from 2013 to 2016.

Rhodes left WWE when her husband did, traveling to the indie circuit, IMPACT Wrestling, and eventually All Elite Wrestling. While she primarily served as a manager, Brandi still wrestled occasionally.

Many had expected Brandi to return to World Wrestling Entertainment following Cody's return to the promotion in 2022. While she's been backstage and in select video packages, she's yet to officially return.

If Brandi does re-sign with the promotion, there are several roles the talented star might fill. What might she do? Below are five things Brandi Rhodes could do in WWE.

#5. She could return as a ring announcer

Before being known as Brandi Rhodes, the talented performer was known to WWE fans as Eden Stiles. She was often seen on NXT, SmackDown, and the Main Event program introducing the top stars in pro wrestling.

Rhodes even made it to WrestleMania as a ring announcer, introducing superstars at The Show of Shows. Upon leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, she rarely, if ever, served as a ring announcer again.

She could still return as an announcer in WWE. The company already has several talented announcers in the promotion, but a spot could open up if somebody leaves or gets sick. Additionally, the company plans to open international NXT brands, so they'll need new announcers for those shows.

#4. Brandi could join her husband on-screen

Upon leaving WWE, Brandi's best-known role wasn't as a ring announcer or wrestler. She was often best known for being a valet & manager. While she worked with many talented stars, one, in particular, stood out above the rest.

Brandi was often seen by Cody Rhodes' side. Her husband was a star everywhere he went, but the two made for an even more impressive package. The unit also allowed for more unique match finishes and stories.

Cody could have Brandi by her side in World Wrestling Entertainment moving forward. It would provide more intrigue with various stories, plus she could get revenge on Paul Heyman for his dig at her & Cody several weeks ago. Who wouldn't want to see Brandi slap the taste out of Paul Heyman's mouth?

#3. She could manage stars of the women's division

Xia Li could use a manager

While Brandi can manage Cody Rhodes in WWE, she's a talented performer who doesn't have to be linked up with her husband. She could potentially succeed on her own while still providing her managerial services.

World Wrestling Entertainment has many female athletes. While many can talk when given a microphone, some struggle or would come across as more intimidating if they let somebody else do the talking for them.

Given Brandi's ability to talk, she could lead a stable, tag team or just a single woman toward championship gold. Somebody like Xia Li could prospect with Brandi doing her talking. The same could be said for Piper Niven, who, although a good talker in her own right, could become even more menacing with Rhodes by her side.

#2. Brandi Rhodes could join the WWE Raw Women's division

Several stars of RAW's women's division

Brandi Rhodes has spent the bulk of her professional wrestling career ringside. Be it as a ring announcer or valet, she's undoubtedly spent more time outside the ring than she has on the inside. Still, she is an accomplished female performer. She's wrestled repeatedly for over a decade and could do so in WWE.

Since Cody Rhodes is on Monday Night RAW, Brandi will likely join the red brand. That could be the best place for her, as RAW is stacked with high-level female performers.

She could wrestle the top of the card stars such as Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, & Bayley. She could also compete with stars moving up the ladder, such as Piper Niven, Mia Yim, & Candice LeRae.

Brandi could work with the lower card stars on RAW, such as Dana Brooke & Tamina. Regardless, there are plenty of women to work with, and that's only scratching the surface.

#1. She could shockingly join The Bloodline

The Bloodline

Brandi Rhodes could be part of the most interesting major twist in WWE today. Like every other exciting major moment in pro wrestling, it would center on The Bloodline.

As noted, fans want Brandi to show up and slap the taste out of Paul Heyman's mouth for the vile things he's said about her and Cody. There's a chance, however, that instead of doing so, Brandi could rather shockingly betray her husband.

Rhodes could decide that she wants to show respect and admiration for The Tribal Chief. She could cost Cody a major match, perhaps even at WrestleMania, and join The Bloodline. Brandi standing alongside Roman Reigns, Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa would make for a mind-blowing visual.

