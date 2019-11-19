All 5 members of Team RAW revealed for Survivor Series 2019

Abhilash Mendhe News 19 Nov 2019, 11:11 IST

Charlotte Flair will be team captain for RAW at Survivor Series

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Charlotte Flair was revealed as the Red brand's team captain for the 15-woman Triple Threat Elimination Match at Survivor Series 2019. The other four members of Team RAW were also announced.

At Survivor Series 2019, all three WWE brands will collide in a series of Triple Threat matches. For years now, we have seen Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown face off in interbrand matches at Survivor Series. This time though, NXT will join in on the fun and try to reign supreme over the main roster brands.

Bow down to the woman who will be LEADING #RAW's Women's team in the 5-on-5-on-5 Triple Threat Elimination Match this Sunday... @MsCharlotteWWE! pic.twitter.com/uI8k8Cv4qo — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2019

One of the bouts at the event will be a 15-Woman Triple Threat Elimination Match, with five Superstars from each show representing their respective brand. Tonight on RAW, Charlotte Flair was announced as the captain for Monday Night RAW's female team.

Natalya, Sarah Logan, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) will join Flair on the team. With Survivor Series almost on the horizon, we are bound to find out the five members of Team NXT on Wednesday's show.

