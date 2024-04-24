All 6 new champions crowned in the Paul Levesque Era in WWE

The Paul Levesque era in WWE has begun in an explosive manner and the recent success of WrestleMania 40 was the biggest proof. Several new storylines have been created since Triple H took over and became the Chief Content Officer.

At the same time, we have seen several titles change hands recently in all three shows, with most of them coming at WrestleMania 40.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the new champions that have been crowned during the Paul Levesque Era in WWE.

#6. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez became the NXT Women's Champion at the Stand & Deliver pay-per-view during the WrestleMania weekend. She is in her second reign as NXT Champion after holding the title for almost four months back in late 2022 - early 2023.

She is considered among the top stars on NXT and the WWE reportedly views her as one of the future stars of RAW and SmackDown.

#5. Tag Team Titles

WrestleMania 40 saw new tag team champions crowned on both RAW and SmackDown. After a grueling Six-Pack Ladder Match, Awesome Truth (Miz and R-Truth) became the RAW Tag Team Champions, while A-Town Down Under won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Following their victory, Triple H presented both tag teams with brand new titles on RAW and SmackDown, respectively. Awesome Truth are now World Tag Team Champions while A-Town Down Under hold the WWE Tag Team Championship.

#4. Trick Williams

Trick Williams defeated Ilja Dragunov to become the new NXT Champion at NXT Spring Breakin. He survived a match where a loss would have meant that he couldn't appear on NXT again and he is now set for his first title reign.

Williams has survived a tough period, with clean victories over Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes. Fans should expect him to start appearing on RAW or SmackDown soon, with the Draft happening as soon as this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn dethroned Gunther at WrestleMania 40 and ended the latter's dominant Intercontinental Title reign after 666 days. It was an emotional moment for Zayn, who had struggled with Gunther's mind games.

The new champion is now preparing for his next challenge, after defeating Chad Gable on WWE RAW. Still, Gable's heel turn will most likely lead to a Triple Threat Match at Backlash: France in early May, which would most probably also feature Big Bronson Reed.

#2. Damian Priest

Damian Priest became the new World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in his MITB briefcase on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins, but after mocking CM Punk, an assault by The Best in The World let Priest cash in on The Scottish Warrior and become champion.

The often self-assumed leader of The Judgment Day is now ready to defend his title against Jey Uso at Backlash: France, while having communication issues with the other members of the faction simultaneously.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Maybe the biggest change of The Paul Levesque Era in WWE. The American Nightmare eventually finished his story after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes ended Reigns' title reign at 1,316 days and became the face of the company and the one that will lead WWE to the new era, according to Triple H. Rhodes will face AJ Styles at WWE Backlash 2024. Now that the Undisputed WWE Champion has finished his story, the WWE Universe eagerly awaits what's next for The American Nightmare

