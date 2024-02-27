Chad Gable shares emotional post following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable recently shared an emotional message following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the most recent episode of the red brand, the 37-year-old confronted Adam Pearce in a backstage segment, demanding a title match against Gunther. The former 4-time tag team champion pointed out how losing to The Ring General in front of his children has affected him.

Master Gable recently took to Instagram to share an emotional update. The Alpha Academy member posted a video showing glimpses of his feud with the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. He pointed out that Gunther had made it personal. Gable ended the video by claiming he would beat The leader of the Imperium.

In the caption, the former 2-time RAW Tag Team Champion revealed that he had shot the video during the holiday season. Gable also stated that he has been watching the video every day to keep himself motivated:

"To me… it just means more. And guys, I wasn’t just randomly reminded of this last night. ⁣I wanted to share a piece we made back during the Holidays. I’ve used it as personal motivation and watched it every day as a constant reminder to continue giving my full and complete effort in everything I do," wrote Chad Gable.

He continued:

"Because I have A REASON. ⁣I considered updating this to be relevant in a non-Holiday time period, but I feel it’s better to let you all experience it in its raw form. The mood and mental state it was created in hasn’t changed, so why should the content?⁣ To me… it just means more."

You can check the Instagram post below:

Gunther talks about competing with Chad Gable

The Ring General and Chad Gable have locked horns on multiple occasions to deliver highly entertaining bouts. The two take each other to absolute limits every time they step inside the squared circle.

During a recent interview with GV Wire, Gunther opened up about facing Chad Gable inside the ring, referring to their encounter as a special occasion. He further revealed what he found challenging while competing against the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

"Every time I get in the ring with Chad, it’s a very special occasion. He’s a former Olympian (competing as Chad Betts), maybe one of the best athletes," Gunther said. "It’s hard to catch up with him when it comes to speed and pace, and it’s always a challenge."

Gunther's most recent title defense was against Jey Uso. The champion grabbed the win after interference from Jimmy Uso. With the two brothers potentially heading towards a showdown at WrestleMania XL, it remains to be seen who goes up against The Ring General next.

Who do you think will dethrone Gunther? Could it be Chad Gable? Sound off in the comments section below.