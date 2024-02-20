38-year-old WWE Superstar was slated to dethrone Gunther; plans seemingly changed - Reports

The latest report sheds light on a 38-year-old WWE Superstar slated to dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Jey Uso.

On the latest edition of the red brand's show, Jey locked horns with The Ring General in the main event of the night. Surprisingly, the Imperium leader did not dominate the match, and for the most part, it looked like he was going to drop his Intercontinental Championship. However, Jimmy Uso came out of nowhere to distract his twin brother, which ultimately cost him the title.

According to the latest report by WrestleVotes, several people within WWE thought Jey Uso was going to dethrone Gunther on RAW. The report also mentioned that this was the plan before going into the show, but it was seemingly changed as The Ring General walked out as the champion again.

"Hearing an interesting story we hope to follow up on with more tomorrow… source states there were multiple people within the company under the impression Jey Uso was winning the IC title tonight on RAW. I’m told that as late as 6 pm, this was the direction on various show rundowns within the creative and digital departments."

You can check out WrestleVotes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Main Event Jey Uso remains to be seen.

Gunther talked about the downside of being a WWE Superstar

During a recent interview with GV Wire, Gunther said that the downside of being a WWE Superstar is being on the road constantly and not being able to spend time with their family.

The Ring General also mentioned that the upside of being a wrestler is that he can provide a great life for his family, and his idea is to spend time with his loved ones a bit later on in his life.

"That is the downside. And it’s just the price to pay, a little bit. But it’s also the things like my wife, Jinny, she used to wrestle before, so she knows the business. And I got a great backup there. And it’s always hard leaving a little one behind because I don’t want to miss anything. But on the other hand, I’m out there providing a great life for my family and, to sacrifice that you do now and then, the idea is that later on, you can live a life that nobody is able to live after you put the work in," Gunther said.

Many fans believe WWE will book a match between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the twin brothers' future.

Do you want The Usos to lock horns at The Show of Shows this year? Let us know in the comments section below.