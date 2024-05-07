All 6 qualifiers for the King and Queen of the Ring tournament following WWE RAW (May 6, 2024)

The first round of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament took place on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and a total of six male and female wrestlers advanced to the next round, as the Stamford-based promotion heads towards the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25, 2024.

With that in mind, we take a look at who emerged victorious in the first-round qualifying matches of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

#6. Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark stood tall in her match against Ivy Nile and moved to the semi-finals of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament. Stark dominated the match and easily secured the victory and is now set to face Lyra Valkyria, who was impressive in her RAW debut.

#5. IYO SKY

IYO SKY took on Natalya and emerged victorious to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament. As IYO was trying to get back to winning ways since her title loss to Bayley at WrestleMania XL, the former WWE Women's Champion will now collide with either Shayna Baszler or Zelina Vega for a spot in the finals.

#4. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria stepped up in her RAW debut and defeated Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL to move to the semi-finals of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament to secure a clash with Zoey Stark. Kai replaced former Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, who was unable to compete.

Valkyria defeated Kai, while she also saved reigning Women's World Champion Becky Lynch from an assault from Damage CTRL, which made it clear that she was coming for Lynch's title.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was victorious in his first appearance since moving to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft. Dragunov defeated the inaugural Speed Champion Ricochet and will now take on Jey Uso.

#2. Jey Uso

Jey Uso replaced Drew McIntyre, who was ruled out for the King and Queen of the Ring tournament due to an elbow injury, and continued his feud with The Judgment Day, as he faced Finn Balor.

Two days after losing to Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France, Jey Uso fought back and defeated Balor to move to the semi-finals, where he will take on Ilja Dragunov.

#1. Gunther

Gunther has made it clear he wants to become the King of the Ring. The Ring General took the first step in his quest on Monday when he defeated an injured Sheamus and advanced to the next round of the RAW side of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. He will now look to reach the finals when he faces either Rey Mysterio or Kofi Kingston.

WWE made a couple of changes to the King and Queen of the Ring tournament after moving the Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega matches to a live event during the weekend.