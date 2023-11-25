All 6 Randy Orton factions and tag teams in WWE

Randy Orton is the most anticipated star for Survivor Series: WarGames. Ever since Cody Rhodes confirmed his return, the wrestling fraternity has been in a frenzy and anxiously awaits The Viper's WWE return after almost two years.

Orton is no stranger to working with other stars and groups throughout his two decades in WWE. Below is a list of a few groups and tag teams The Legend Killer has been associated with:

#6. RK-Bro

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's personas are so diversified that the thought of them pairing up left the WWE Universe in a frenzy.

Following WrestleMania 37, the former WWE star kept pestering and hinting at a tag team union with Randy Orton. They would often be spotted backstage with Riddle attempting to crack The Viper and break him out of his shell. He would even dress up like Orton and imitate his signature move, the RKO, to get an inch of approval from the WWE star.

The 43-year-old finally gave in, and RK-Bro was born with a huge fan following. At SummerSlam that year, they defeated AJ Styles and Omos to begin their first reign as RAW Tag Team Champions. They continued to be defending champions until their rivalry with The Usos, which culminated in a title unification match on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

Following the match, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline laid out a vicious attack on The Viper and Matt Riddle. The Usos flung their opponents on the steel steps, and everyone was engaged in a hellacious brawl outside that ring that resulted in Orton's back injury, leaving him out of in-ring action for over one and a half years.

#5. The Wyatt Family

Randy Orton's feuds with the late Bray Wyatt were considered in high regard by many. It reignited in 2016, when The Viper addressed his match with Brock Lesnar the week before at SummerSlam. He was interrupted by Wyatt and the two were set up for a clash at Backlash. However, the long-lasting effects of Orton's concussion from the previous Premium Live Event did not permit him to step foot into a ring anytime soon.

Upon his return, Orton began competing in matches on Bray Wyatt's behalf - going up against Wyatt's opponents, with the other Wyatt Family members assisting him in time of need. Shortly after, Randy Orton seemingly confirmed what fans were speculating about his joining The Wyatt Family.

#4. The Legacy

Being a second-generation WWE star in the early to mid-2000s was somewhat of a rare occurrence. When Randy Orton returned in 2008 following an injury, he took to call out all the champions of the company, including the tag team titleholders Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr., for their incompetence in letting Crime Tyme steal their title belts.

A few months later, Randy Orton talked Cody Rhodes and Manu into forming an alliance of second-generational talent, and shortly after, they debuted as The Legacy. Manu and Sim Snuka were briefly associated with the stable before Ted Diabiase Jr., Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton were final members.

In 2010, Rhodes and Dibiase Jr. were attacked by an infuriated Orton after the former cost him a Royal Rumble match opportunity. Years later, when The American Nightmare returned to WWE in 2022, he and Orton shared a hug, indicating that everything was well between them.

For Survivor Series 2023, Cody Rhodes cited that he reached out to The Viper to be the fifth member of their team in their WarGames match against The Judgment Day.

#3. The Authority

When Triple H reduced his time in the ring in 2013, he took on a more administrative role alongside Stephanie McMahon. They often recruited WWE stars to compete on their behalf or corrupt them against other members of the roster.

One of their most villainous acts was when they assisted Randy Orton to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2013. The Game officiated a match between John Cena and then champion Bryan Danielson. Following the match, he hit Danielson with a pedigree, leaving him vulnerable for The Viper to defeat him and become WWE Champion.

Given Orton's history with Triple H, the two worked well together and understood the nuances of being the most hated heels during their time. Everything with The Authority was hunky dory until The Viper turned on his fellowmates following a match with Seth Rollins on an edition of RAW in 2014.

#2. Rated RKO

Back in 2006, Triple H and Shawn Michaels were running rampant with the reunion of DX. Later that year Triple H was engulfed in a feud with Edge, and cost him the WWE Championship.

The Rated-R Superstar approached Randy Orton for help in dealing with his former ally and to take DX down. And thus, Rated RKO was born, comprising of The Ultimate Opportunist and The Legend Killer. They got their first win against DX at Cyber Sunday that year. The combination of the two most vicious and heel personas enhanced their careers. Rated RKO soon won the WWE Tag Team titles.

However, in the aftermath of losing the titles, both men wanted to become the WWE Champion, creating conflict between them. Their alliance officially came to an end when Edge was transferred to SmackDown a year later.

#1. Evolution

One of the most ruthless groups that The Viper was ever associated with was alongside Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair. Shortly after his WWE debut in 2002, Orton joined Evolution. The Game and The Nature Boy's seniority by then enabled them to give the newest WWE additions - Batista and Orton the spotlight.

In 2003, the four men arrived on RAW and showcased their dominance across the roster over the next year. Soon, all men held gold, including the Intercontinental Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

While this was in the early years of Orton's career, it helped to mold him into the cunning persona that he puts on display today.

Which version of Randy Orton was your favorite? Sound off in the comments.

