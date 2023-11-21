Why didn't Randy Orton appear on WWE RAW? Potential reason analyzed

Randy Orton didn’t appear on WWE RAW despite being announced as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Here’s why the Viper possibly didn’t show up on the red brand tonight.

Orton, without a doubt, is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster today. Fans have been looking forward to his return for the past 18 months. By saving his comeback for the actual event, WWE is probably building up the anticipation.

Expand Tweet

There’s no denying that the 14-time World Champion would get a thunderous ovation after he finally makes his in-ring return this Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Orton will join Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking of Jey Uso, the former Bloodline member seemed to have been caught off guard when Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton as the fifth member for his team in the Men’s WarGames match.

Jey was involved in the ruthless beatdown that cost Orton 18 months of his WWE career. It remains to be seen if the two will bury the hatchet or if the Viper will strike out of nowhere with an RKO to Main Event Jey Uso.

When was the last time Randy Orton competed on WWE RAW?

Randy Orton’s last televised match on WWE RAW before his back injuries caught up to him took place on May 9, 2022. The Viper tagged with Matt Riddle to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

His final televised match took place on the May 20, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown – where he and Matt Riddle dropped their RAW Tag Team Championship to then-SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

It remains to be seen how Randy Orton will fare this Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.