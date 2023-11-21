Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 updated match card after WWE RAW (November 20) - Randy Orton added

Here’s your first look at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 updated match card after WWE RAW tonight. The Men’s WarGames match is officially a five-on-five affair after Cody Rhodes announced that the fifth member of his team will be Randy Orton.

The American Nightmare delivered the blockbuster announcement following the WarGames Advantage Match between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso in the main event. The Viper didn’t appear in flesh to save the huge pop for his in-ring return this Saturday.

Randy Orton’s WWE return has been reportedly in the work for months. The 14-time World Champion last appeared in the ring on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown – when he and Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to then-SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

This will be Orton’s first Survivor Series: WarGames match since the cage match was brought to the main roster by Triple H in 2022. It remains to be seen if Team Cody Rhodes will survive The Judgment Day this Saturday.

Below is the updated Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 updated match card as of Monday, November 20:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, & Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, & Drew McIntyre) - Men's WarGames Match

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, & Kairi Sane) – Women’s WarGames Match

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar – Singles match

Will WWE update the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 match card after SmackDown?

WWE has so far announced five matches as part of the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. It is possible SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could book another match for the Premium Live Event on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Here is what’s on tap for SmackDown this Friday:

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. The Street Profits – Tag Team Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

