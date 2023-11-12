Future plans for Randy Orton's WWE return potentially revealed - Reports

Randy Orton has been away from the WWE ring since May 2022. Recent reports state that The Viper may return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Orton competed in his last match alongside Matt Riddle for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. Orton and Riddle lost the match to The Usos, allowing the heels to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

While WWE has released Matt Riddle from the company, fans could see Randy Orton return to the ring soon. A recent report from Fightful Select stated that The Viper could come back as early as the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

The PLE could feature Orton in the men’s WarGames match. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn could welcome him on their team to take on The Judgment Day inside the cage.

"The plan since this summer for the babyface side was a returning Randy Orton, with the reveal tentatively planned before the day of the show as to avoid any CM Punk speculation," Fightful Select.

Randy Orton’s inclusion would definitely make the entire match even more special. Rhodes, Rollins, Uso, and Zayn are four of the biggest male stars on the WWE roster. Adding Orton to the mix would make the side very strong.

WWE could announce Orton’s inclusion into the match before the Survivor Series WarGames to avoid any CM Punk speculation. The announcement will also bring more eyeballs to the PLE.

Randy Orton's inclusion could see Drew McIntyre join the heel side for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The men’s Survivor Series WarGames match currently has four members on each side. The creative team could look to add one member to each side to make the match more interesting.

Fightful Select has reported that Randy Orton could join the babyface team for the show. On the other hand, the same report states that Drew McIntyre could join Judgment Day on the heel side.

Rhea Ripley has been trying to get The Scottish Warrior on her side for some time. The report further states that McIntyre will be featured in the Survivor Series WarGames contest.

"It was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week that Drew McIntyre was being considered for WWE WarGames, but beyond that, we’ve actually heard that’s been the working plan for the match for months now. Specifically, McIntyre has been planned for the heel/Judgment Day side of things, making it a 5-man team."

WWE may look to make this year’s WarGames match the biggest of all time. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre’s inclusion will bolster the overall contest.

