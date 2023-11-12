Massive twist potentially in store for former WWE Champion at Survivor Series WarGames - Reports

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is on the horizon, and recent reports state that Drew McIntyre could provide the ultimate twist to a gimmick match at the premium live event.

The former WWE Champion has been hinting at a heel turn for some time, especially since his loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. The candidate who is constantly vying for the World Heavyweight Championship has been approached by Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day several times to join the dark side and take the group’s help to make his dreams come true.

This article may contain spoilers for the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. If you do not wish to spoil any aspect of the show for yourself, we advise you not to continue reading further.

It now looks like a massive twist is on the cards as The Scottish Warrior may join the villainous stable for the upcoming premium live event. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has already reported that Drew McIntyre could be added to The Judgment Day's team for the Survivor Series Men's WarGames Match for this year’s show.

It now looks like the rumor could come to life as Fightful Select has reported something similar this week. This means the match could become a 10-man match with a superstar being added to both the heel and the babyface teams.

"It was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week that Drew McIntyre was being considered for WWE WarGames, but beyond that, we’ve actually heard that’s been the working plan for the match for months now. Specifically, McIntyre has been planned for the heel/Judgment Day side of things, making it a 5-man team," Fightful Select reported.

The Scottish Warrior’s inclusion into the match will make it even more starstudded. It would be perfect to have someone being added to the babyface side who has some history with Drew McIntyre.

Kevin Owens could join the babyface side for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens mix things around and become a commentator for the night. However, General Manager Nick Aldis warned him not to lay a hand on any superstar while performing his duties on Friday night.

Owens could not keep his cool once Austin Theory and Grayson Waller decided to irritate him. He ultimately went after the two heels, knowing that he would be suspended from SmackDown in the process.

The Prizefighter’s suspension could lead him to RAW for a few weeks. He could join Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso in their fight against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

The former Universal Champion has a lot of history with The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre, and his inclusion would make the match even better as he has some experience fighting inside the WarGames structure.

