Huge name set to participate in the WWE Survivor Series WarGames match - Reports

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could be the fifth and final member of the Judgment Day at Survivor Series.

McIntyre seems to have lost his way over the last few weeks. It all started when Cody Rhodes welcomed Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW. Since then, McIntyre made it clear that he was only going to work for himself and not be anyone's savior. He was bitter about missing his chances at winning championship gold due to interferences from The Bloodline. He even walked out of RAW this past Monday after a loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Drew McIntyre could be the fifth member of Team Judgment Day.

"The men’s War Games match right now is listed as having Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor & JD McDonagh. There were reports that this will change and McIntyre will be part of the Judgment Day team. I was just told that this is under consideration and could happen."

He mentioned that there were a few possibilities on who could join the babyfaces, but the likes of Kevin Owens, Ricochet, or even Bronson Reed were being discussed.

"That would lead to someone having to be added to the other side. While there’s a roster full of people who would fit that bill, there is nobody obvious. Kevin Owens makes the most sense on a storyline basis. Ricochet would fit from a spectacular basis but he’s questionable for that date due to the possibility of a concussion. Bronson Reed would be an unpredictable pick who would benefit from a main event," Meltzer said. (H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Expand Tweet

Three matches have been announced for WWE Survivor Series

We are just a couple of weeks away from WWE Survivor Series, and three matches have already been announced.

This past week on RAW, WWE Official Adam Pearce Pearce was fed up with the constant brawls between Judgment Day and other members of the roster. He announced a WarGames match where Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso would team up to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

The Miz emerged as the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship and will challenge Gunther for the title at Survivor Series. Zoey Stark won a hellacious Battle Royal to emerge as the challenger for Rhea Ripley's Women's World title.

Are you excited for the WWE Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here