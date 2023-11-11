Major development on WWE SmackDown to instigate interesting change at Survivor Series WarGames? Analyzing the chances

The events of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown could lead to a major change in Team Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series WarGames. There have already been some rumors about a superstar being added to Judgment Day’s team for the big match, and fans could see a SmackDown star on the opposite side.

The first multi-man bout announced for this year’s Survivor Series WarGames saw Adam Pearce book Judgment Day against the team of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. The match will likely be the main event of the show.

Recent reports stated that WWE is looking to add another member to Team Judgment Day for the event. Fans could reportedly see Drew McIntyre join Judgment Day after a series of disappointments on RAW.

This could call for another member to join Team Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for the show. The two babyfaces could call upon a familiar WWE Superstar to join them for Survivor Series WarGames.

Kevin Owens could return to RAW to join Rhodes, Rollins, Zayn, and Uso for the premium live event. Owens was traded to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso a few weeks ago.

However, The Prizefighter was suspended from SmackDown after he attacked Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the show. Kevin Owens had requested Nick Aldis to allow him to be a commentator on the show, and Aldis had asked him not to lay a finger on any superstar while performing his interim duties.

Now that Owens will be off from SmackDown, he could make his case to appear on RAW for a few weeks leading up to Survivor Series WarGames. He already has a lot of history with members of Judgment Day, while he has worked with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in the past. The booking would make perfect sense as he could return to help his friends against the heels.

It would be fitting to have Owens in the WarGames structure as he has some experience fighting inside the cage. He was part of Team Ciampa during their battle against Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will put their differences aside for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have had a bitter rivalry ever since the former returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes took down Rollins at the Show of Shows, leading to a series of matches between the two superstars.

The American Nightmare defeated The Visionary in all three top matches between the two men. Their long-running rivalry helped Cody Rhodes get back on the map in WWE.

Seth Rollins now has the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist, and fans want to see The American Nightmare win the title from him. However, the two men will work side by side at Survivor Series WarGames.

WWE has pushed Rollins into the partnership between Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. However, fans will likely get a top match from the two sides, and the babyface team could emerge victorious.

Do you want to see Kevin Owens move to WWE RAW to build the rivalry and join the babyface team for Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

