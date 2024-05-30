The field for the ladder match at NXT Battleground was set after Michin and Kelani Jordan won on the latest episode of NXT.

The final qualifiers join Fallon Henley, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lash Legend in the upcoming ladder match.

All six competitors will be looking to make history by becoming the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. For those unfamiliar with some performers, let's meet the six women looking to climb the ladder for glory.

#6. Jaida Parker is very confident that it's her time

After competing in the most recent Women's Breakout Tournament, Jaida Parker joined up with OTM. She qualified for the NXT Battleground ladder match by beating the peppy Brinley Reece.

Due to limited in-ring experience, Parker has been protected in most matches. In an abbreviated career, she has gained some popularity with the NXT Universe.

She's a brash and arrogant heel who Booker T loves to call 'Ms. Parker.' Despite the limited in-ring experience, she will be a building block for the future of the NXT women's division.

#5. Kelani Jordan was the runner-up in the Women's Breakout Tournament

Kelani Jordan was the final star to qualify for the ladder match in Vegas. [Image credits: WWE on X]

Kelani Jordan has been pushed hard out of the gate due to her athletic ability as a former gymnast. She bounces all over the ring and finishes off opponents with a split-legged moonsault that would make Naomi proud.

Her trajectory was apparent as she made the finals of the most recent Women's Breakout Tournament, falling to winner Lola Vice.

At Stand & Deliver, she teamed with Fallon Henley and Thea Hail to defeat Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzi Dame. Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair to qualify for NXT Battleground.

#4. Sol Ruca was out for nearly a year

Ruca may have already been a Champion if not for an unfortunate leg injury that took away almost a year of her early career. She was written off of TV via an attack from Blair Davenport.

Like many of the current stars on TV and at the WWE PC, Ruca has a background in gymnastics and athletics. She flips around the ring and has a crowd-pleasing finisher in the Sol Snatcher.

Sol is probably one of the favorites to win the title, as she was the first to qualify after besting Izzi Dame. She'll likely provide some of the high spots in the ladder match at NXT Battleground.

#3. Lash Legend is looking to bring gold back to The MetaFour

Jakara Jackson helped Lash Legend beat Ivy Nile to qualify. [Image credits: WWE website]

Lash Legend started with more bark than bite, but over the last year, she's vastly improved the in-ring part of her game. She may also turn face due to an on-screen connection with Trick Williams.

If so, Legend may walk out of Las Vegas with the Women's North American belt. Roxanne Perez is a heel Champion, so the new titleholder should be a face.

Legend's role in the top angle in NXT makes her a favorite, as she's given ample screen time each week. The former basketball player beat Ivy Nile to earn her spot in Las Vegas.

#2. Fallon Henley could be validated at NXT Battleground

Fallon Henley is finished with putting other people first. [Image credits: WWE website]

Fallon Henley has been a fixture in the women's division over the last two years. She is one of the top faces of the division and is the only star in the field to have won a title. With Kiana James, she captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Top Shelf of NXT turned heel after Chase University celebrated a Thea Hail win but didn't acknowledge her assistance. She then decked Hail while she tried to leave the ring. Henley qualified for NXT Battleground by defeating Hail.

While Ruca and Jordan are athletic high flyers, Henley is more of a throwback with a grounded attack of strikes and throws. Along with the next entrant, she's the cleanest in-ring worker among the competitors in the ladder contest.

#1. Michin is a member of SmackDown

Michin came to NXT to recharge her battery. [Image credits: WWE website]

Michin qualified for the NXT Battleground ladder match by defeating Tatum Paxley. Unlike the other competitors, Michin is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.

Main-roster stars often come to NXT to be refreshed or to help the next generation of stars learn the craft. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Michin have all recently appeared on NXT.

The HBIC is a veteran of the field, having wrestled for more than eight years and been with WWE on and off for nearly five years. Will she finally win her first title in WWE at NXT Battleground?

