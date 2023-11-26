All 6 weapons used in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 opened with a blockbuster Women's WarGames match in which Team Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL. The eight women involved in the match put everything on the line in the grueling structure, setting the tone for the night.

Perhaps the highlight of the match, however, was the use of weapons, which played a pivotal part in the outcome of the bout. From the start, fans demanded tables, but they were made to wait before the latter was introduced into the contest. In total, five weapons were used in the lead-up to Becky Lynch delivering an Avalanche Manhandle Slam to Bayley on top of a table for the win.

Chairs were first in the fray, playing a role in Kairi Sane's elbow to Shotzi later in the match. Speaking of Sane, she introduced Chains to the match as she made her entrance. A trash can provided arguably the spot of the night as IYO SKY leaped off the top of the cage, wearing one on her head to flatten the field.

Asuka capped off the arsenal by introducing Kendo sticks, fire extinguishers, and tables, the latter of which played a pivotal part in the team's defeat. Despite all these weapons and Bianca Belair's braid as a bonus, the WarGames cage proved to be the ultimate weapon.

Damage CTRL has some soul-searching to do after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

After their defeat at WWE Survivor Series 2023, it seems all is not well in Damage CTRL. The group suffered a loss as a fresh unit in their first official outing, potentially furthering tensions between Bayley and the rest of the faction. The Role Model took the pin despite arguably being the MVP of the match, and fans fear this could lead to her dismissal from the group.

Could we see "Hugger" Bayley in WWE for the first time in almost five years soon? Only time will tell.

