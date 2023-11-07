All 6 WWE stars The Miz has won the Intercontinental Championship from: Where are they now? ft. Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose

Over the course of his career, The Miz has established himself as one of WWE's best superstars. In his time with the company, The Miz has won several championships and accolades. However, the 43-year-old seems to share a special relationship with the Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz has won the Intercontinental Championship on eight occasions in his career till now. The number of times he has won this prestigious championship indicates why it is so special to him. While winning the Intercontinental Title, The Miz has also defeated some massive names in the Stamford-based promotion.

In this article, we will look at the six superstars whom The Miz defeated to win the Intercontinental Championship and where they are currently.

#6. The Miz defeated Christian

The first time that The Miz won the Intercontinental Championship was in 2012. At RAW 1000, the 43-year-old defeated Christian in a singles match to win the prestigious title. Since then, both superstars have had a great career. While The Miz continues to thrive in WWE, Christian has taken a different route.

Currently, the former Intercontinental Champion is a part of AEW and is known as Christian Cage. In the Jacksonville-based promotion, Christian Cage holds the TNT Championship and has established himself as one of the top heels in wrestling. Given his friend Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, is now part of AEW as well, Christian is expected to work magic with him.

#5. Wade Barrett

At WrestleMania 29, The Miz defeated Wade Barrett to win the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career. In a match that lasted for 8 minutes and 15 seconds, The Miz had the upper hand and defeated the Englishman comfortably.

As of today, Wade Barrett is a part of WWE commentary. While Barrett began his color commentary career on NXT, his good performances earned him a place on SmackDown and then on RAW. Currently, the former Intercontinental Champion is an indispensable part of WWE commentary.

#4. Dolph Ziggler

At Battleground and Night of Champions in 2014, The Miz defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the Intercontinental Champion for the third and fourth time, respectively. The rivalry between The Miz and Ziggler brought out the best in both superstars and was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans.

Dolph Ziggler is currently not involved with professional wrestling. In September 2023, Ziggler was released from WWE after a 19-year-long career with the promotion. Until now, the former World Heavyweight Champion has not given a single update about his career.

Moreover, The Miz defeated Dolph Ziggler for the third time on SmackDown in 2016 to become a six-time Intercontinental Champion.

#3. Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder had his moment when he climbed the ladder to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32. However, this moment did not last long as The Miz defeated Ryder to win the Intercontinental Championship on RAW after WrestleMania.

Since this loss, Ryder's career in WWE has gone downhill, and currently, he performs as Matt Cardona on the independent scene. In his current run with his original name, Cardona has performed beyond expectations and has established himself as one of the best in the Indies.

#2. Dean Ambrose

The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to win the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules 2017. While Ambrose performed well, he was constantly distracted, which led to The Miz taking advantage and beating him to become champion.

As of today, Dean Ambrose performs as Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling. In his career with AEW till now, Moxley has won the AEW World Championship and the International Championship. The 37-year-old also makes appearances for NJPW and Deffy Wrestling.

#1. Roman Reigns

When one looks back, The Miz's biggest victory in WWE came on RAW's 25th anniversary. In what was a special show, The Miz defeated Roman Reigns to win the Intercontinental Championship. Given Reigns' stature today, this victory will be considered huge.

Currently, Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in wrestling. Since becoming The Tribal Chief, Reigns has had a dominant run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In a reign that has lasted for over 1159 days, the former SHIELD member has become a force to reckon with.

Which was The Miz's most impressive Intercontinental Championship victory in your opinion? Sound off in the comments section below!

