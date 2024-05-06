All 8 WWE RAW stars in the 2024 Queen of The Ring tournament

Aside from the King of The Ring Tournament, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will host the Queen of The Ring tournament as well. Female stars from RAW and SmackDown will compete to become the 2024 Queen of The Ring and RAW GM Adam Pearce has already announced the four qualifying matches that will take place on the May 6 episode of Monday Night RAW.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the eight female WWE RAW Superstars that will compete for a spot in the semi-finals.

#8. Ivy Nile

Amid her time with The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile is trying to make a name for herself in singles competition, but she hasn't been very successful so far.

Now, she has a great chance of stepping up and winning the tournament, as she takes on Zoey Stark in a qualifier bout.

#7. Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark has emerged as one of the top female superstars over the past few months, following her feud with Becky Lynch, her match with Trish Status and, more recently, her tag team with Shayna Baszler.

She would now want to make another step in her singles career and win the tournament for the first time in what would be a major accomplishment for the star.

#6. Zelina Vega

Zelina is the defending Queen of The Ring, but she faces a difficult task, as she takes on Shayna Baszler. Despite being the inaugural winner in 2021, it looks unlikely that she will repeat the feat and become a two-time Queen of The Ring.

#5. Shayna Baszler

The Queen of Spades will look to gain some momentum, even as she looks to emerge as a title contender for Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship. Fans expect her to eliminate the reigning Queen of The Ring, Zelina, in the first qualifier match on WWE RAW.

#4. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is all set for a major debut on Monday Night RAW following a great stint on NXT. She will take on the former Women's Tag Team Champion and will look for a major upset to begin her time in the main roster.

#3. Asuka

Asuka is coming off a loss at Backlash: France, where she and Kairi Sane lost their titles to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. She will look for a chance to recover some personal glory when she takes on Lyra Valkyria, who will make her debut on the red brand.

#2. Natalya

A legend in the women's division, Natalya is looking for a way to return to the top and will look to go all the way in the Queen of The Ring tournament. Many fans expect her to be among the future challengers for Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship, no matter whether she wins the tournament.

#1. IYO SKY

The former WWE Women's Champion is trying to recover from her loss to Bayley at WrestleMania 40. Now on a new brand, she will look to become the Queen of The Ring before she challenges for the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW.