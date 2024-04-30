All 9 popular names who appeared for the WWE Draft so far

The WWE Draft is in the books after the end of Night Two, which took place on the April 29 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Fans didn't see many surprises, as the majority of the top stars didn't switch brands. Still, Damage CTRL moved to RAW, and Braun Strowman returned after almost a year to join the red brand.

At the same time, a few WWE legends and sports personalities appeared on the show to announce some of the picks. Let's take a look at nine of them.

#9. Alundra Blayze and #8. Teddy Long

WWE Hall of Famers Alundra Blayze and Teddy Long made their return on Monday Night to announce the picks for the fourth round of the Draft.

Teddy Long is a former SmackDown General Manager, while Blayze competed in WWF and WCW for almost a decade. She held the WWF Women's Championship three times in her career.

#7. Ron Simmons and #6. John Layfield of APA

One of the best tag teams, The APA, appeared on RAW for the third round of the WWE Draft. John Layfield (Bradshaw) and Ron Simmons (Faarooq) made a rare appearance on the red brand and got a standing ovation from fans.

The two legends formed the APA back in 1998 and wrestled together through 2004. They became Tag Team Champions three times and were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#5. Bubba Ray Dudley and # 4. D-Von Dudley

Another iconic tag team that appeared on RAW was The Dudley Boyz. Hall of Famer Bubby Ray and D-Von announced the picks of the fifth round of the WWE Draft, and like the other legends that appeared on the show, they got a standing ovation.

The Dudley Boyz are former eight-time World Tag Team Champions and one-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

#3. Patrick Mahomes and #2. IShowSpeed

United States Champion Logan Paul appeared in the opening segment on RAW but didn't come alone. IShowSpeed, who had appeared at WrestleMania 40, joined him at the scene for the second round of the WWE Draft.

At the same time, three-time Super Bowl winner and Kansas City Chiefs megastar Patrick Mahomes was also in attendance and participated in the opening segment.

#1. Shawn Michaels appeared for the WWE Draft

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was part of the WWE Draft as he welcomed the NXT stars who moved to the red and blue brand.

Michaels is in charge of NXT, so his appearance wasn't surprising. We saw him celebrate with the NXT locker room after some of the young stars moved to the main roster.