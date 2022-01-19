"All bark no bite" -- Current champion takes a shot at WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Zelina Vega took a shot at WWE RAW superstar Rhea Ripley following the latter's split with her tag team partner Nikki A.S.H.

Zelina Vega and Carmella dethroned Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships last November. Ripley and Nikki had opportunities to regain their titles but couldn't capitalize

After Nikki took most of the pinfalls during the title rivalry, Vega and Carmella left no stone unturned by painting the Scottish star as the weak link.

Ripley eventually proposed a split, but Nikki did not take the news well. She attacked her partner to cement her heel turn on RAW. Vega believes that the reigning champions should be credited as the "puppet masters" for this betrayal.

She took to Twitter to take a shot at Rhea Ripley and the entire women's division, claiming that everyone on the roster was afraid of them. Here's what the Queen of the Ring had to say:

"The entire WWE women's division is afraid of Carmella and I. Not one team has the guts to step to us. All bark, no bite! I don't blame them though. True puppet masters we are.. look what we did to Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H buncha bums."

👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 @TheaTrinidad 🏽 🏽 look what we did to buncha bums. The entire @wwe women’s division is afraid of @CarmellaWWE and I. Not one team has the guts to step to us. All bark no bite! I don’t blame them though. True puppet masters we are..🏽 look what we did to @RheaRipley_WWE and @WWE NikkiASHbuncha bums. The entire @wwe women’s division is afraid of @CarmellaWWE and I. Not one team has the guts to step to us. All bark no bite! I don’t blame them though. True puppet masters we are.. 👋🏽👸🏽 look what we did to @RheaRipley_WWE and @WWENikkiASH 😂 buncha bums.

What's next for Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley were scheduled to lock horns in a singles match this week on RAW to settle the score. However, Nikki launched an attack on her opponent before the match could start.

Ripley struggled to fight back against the sudden attack. Both superstars are now expected to engage in an extended feud on the red brand. Their respective singles runs might also see them both pursue the RAW Women's Championship at one point or the other.

Although it is fair to say the team had run its course on WWE RAW, there isn't another credible duo on the main roster who can challenge Queen Zelina and Carmella for the titles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given that Vega's shots were directed at the rest of the women's division as well, could we see another tag team step up to the challenge in the coming weeks?

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Anirudh B