ALL IN 2018: 3 Awesome Things that happened at the Historic Event

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.44K   //    02 Sep 2018, 22:45 IST

'ALL
'ALL IN' was one for the ages.

Years later when we look back at ALL IN, it might be the night that changed the course of professional wrestling forever. For decades WWE has enjoyed a monopoly over the sport. Their hold over the wrestling market has been so strong that they even changed its name to 'sports entertainment'.

But all that could have changed last night. For the first time in years, there might be hope for independent wrestlers to earn a comfortable living without wrestling under the WWE juggernaut.

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks managed to sell out the 10,000-capacity Sears Centre Arena in Chicago inside 30 minutes. For the first time in history, three independent wrestlers self-financed an entire pay-per-view event.

And then under immense pressure, they managed to deliver a fantastic show for the 10,000 rabid fans who showed up in Chicago. There is sure to be an 'ALL IN 2' judging by the success of last night's event.

Let's take a look at the 3 awesome things that happened at ALL IN.

#3 Cody Rhodes wins the NWA Heavyweight Championship

C
Cody Rhodes attains his destiny.

At one point of time, the NWA Heavyweight Championship was the most prestigious title in all of professional wrestling. Times have changed since then as the NWA is no longer what it used to be back in the '70s and '80s.

But last night might have been the shot in the arm that the company has been needing for a long time. After Billy Corgan bought the company last year, it was expected that some big announcements would be made very soon. But since then nothing of that sort materialized as Nick Aldis remained the NWA Heavyweight Champion.

All that changed at ALL IN as Cody Rhodes was crowned the new champion last night. And Cody Rhodes might just be the perfect man to bring the 70-year-old championship back to prominence. Since leaving the WWE, Cody has firmly established himself as a global star and him being champion will give great exposure to the NWA.

For Cody, this was the culmination of his wrestling journey. He will be carrying the Championship that was famously held by his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, back in the '80s. In many ways, Cody Rhodes attained his destiny last night at ALL IN.


