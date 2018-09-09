ALL IN News: Chris Jericho reveals how he and Cody Rhodes came up with the idea of Y2J's surprise appearance at All In

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 805 // 09 Sep 2018, 23:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho at All In

What's the story?

On a recent edition of Talk is Jericho, WWE veteran and current IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Chris Jericho discussed his recent appearance on Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' self-financed event All In.

In case you didn't know...

Despite initially turning down reports of a potential appearance at All In, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho once again shocked the entire world when he made a special appearance at the Sears Center Arena on the 1st of September as part of Cody Rhodes' All In.

Jericho, who showed up wearing a Penta El Zero mask, proceeded to beat up IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and eventually put 'The Best Bout Machine' on notice prior to their six-man tag match on the Jericho Cruise later this year.

The heart of the matter

While discussing his surprise All In appearance on Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho noted that Cody had initially pitched the idea of Y2J dressing up as Bernard The Bear and make his way down to the ringside during the main event, alongside The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

The plan from there onwards would be for Jericho to attack Ibushi following the conclusion of the main event, but instead, Y2J had pitched the idea of potentially attacking Omega yet again. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"So Cody called me again and originally asked me if I wanted to be Bernard the Bear… So the idea was maybe do something in the main event where The Bucks come down with Bernard the Bear or something and then I [reveal myself as the bear] and attack Kota Ibushi, obviously Kenny's partner in The Golden Lovers. I was like, 'Why don't I attack Kenny?' It was like, well, it's not really an angle match and whatever - we just couldn't figure it out, it's like, 'Nah, I'm not really interested in it.'"

After two unsuccessful attempts, the third time was indeed a charm for Cody as Jericho eventually agreed to attack Kenny Omega and thus promote his own event, that is, The Jericho Cruise which sails later this year.

"[Nick said] Why don't we have lights go out, lights go on and Penta's still in the ring? Penta attacks Omega in a mask and you're Penta. I said, 'That's amazing. Because I had done something like that with Seth Rollins as Sin Cara a couple of years ago.'"

What's next?

Chris Jericho will team up with The Young Bucks- as part of The Alpha Club, as the trio gets set to take on The Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll) on the 27th of October.