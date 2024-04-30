All names moved to RAW after the opening round of the WWE Draft

The opening round of the WWE Draft saw Imperium and Damage CTRL move to RAW, while Jade Cargill and Kevin Owens stayed on SmackDown.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how the opening round of the WWE Draft shook up the RAW roster.

#3. Gunther, Imperium stays on RAW amid current struggles

We saw The Imperium stay on RAW on Day Two of the WWE Draft, but it is unclear whether they will stay together moving forward.

The reason is that Ludwig Kaiser assaulted Giovanni Vinci last week on RAW, and his attack was approved by Gunther. This means that Vinci should leave the faction soon and challenge Kaiser to a match.

#2. Damage CTRL set to end feud with Bayley

Damage CTRL moved to Monday Night RAW after spending the past year on SmackDown. This means their feud with reigning Women's Champion Bayley will come to an end, as they will now be on different brands.

Bayley's feud with Damage CTRL started after her victory at the 2024 Royal Rumble, where she challenged IYO SKY for the title. Since then, the faction targeted The Role Model and assaulted her on various occasions. Still, Bayley stood tall and claimed the title at WrestleMania 40.

Kairi Sane and Asuka will move their Tag Team Titles on RAW, while Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will look to challenge the new Women's World Champion, Becky Lynch.

#1. CM Punk, The Judgment Day, and Drew McIntyre stay on RAW after WWE Draft

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will continue their feud on Monday Night RAW, as both stars stayed on the red brand on Night Two of WWE Draft. Punk and McIntyre continue to cut promos on one another and are set to collide once they are medically cleared to compete.

As for The Judgment Day, Damian Priest would stay on RAW as the current World Heavyweight Champion, while the rest of his crew (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh) were also drafted to the red brand.