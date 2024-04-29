CM Punk sends polite warning to WWE fans

The WWE Universe is vast, and often its members could use some advice from their favorite superstars. CM Punk has provided just that amid a controversial year for the popular star.

The Second City Saint is currently recovering from a triceps injury but has remained on WWE TV, and continues to be a problem for Drew McIntyre. Punk, who saw friend Jey Uso warn fans this week, was also on AEW TV this month as the company aired footage of his backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

Punk took to his Instagram stories today with a friendly reminder for wrestling fans. It is not known as of writing what might have prompted the Second City Saint to post such a message for fans, however, it is great advice for all.

"Friendly reminder to please not touch strangers! [smiley face with open hands emoji]," CM Punk wrote.

Screenshot of CM Punk's post to Instagram Stories

Punk is eligible to be traded in the WWE Draft 2024. The current RAW superstar is in the talent pool to be picked on Monday night.

Top WWE star clears the air with CM Punk

CM Punk has been wrestling since October 1997 and is one of the most polarizing professional wrestlers ever. Unsurprisingly he's had his share of rivals and foes.

Sami Zayn has been wrestling since March 2002, and he also has a storied past from his time at the indies and ROH, among other top promotions from that era.

The current Intercontinental Champion recently spoke with Gorilla Position and acknowledged the history between him and Punk, but revealed a talk they had when the Chicago native returned to WWE last year.

"I've known him for a very long time. There's been some ups, there's been some downs. He showed up and I was like, 'I just don't want this to be weird. Say whatever you need to say.' He said his piece, I said my piece. Clean slate. That's it. ... I don't want him to see me and [groans]. Whatever happened, cards on the table, clean slate. Good? Good. Okay. That's just it," Sami Zayn said.

Despite their lengthy careers, The Straight Edge Superstar and The Great Liberator have never wrestled each other. The one match they have on record together is the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

