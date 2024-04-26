CM Punk and current WWE champion have buried the hatchet

A current WWE champion recently shared his two cents on CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion. The star being discussed here would be Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

After almost a decade, the Best in the World made his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event in his hometown of Chicago. The 45-year-old star appeared moments after the team of Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins defeated The Judgment Day members and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames Match.

As of now, the Second City Saint is involved in a feud with The Scottish Warrior. Meanwhile, the former Bloodline member and Chad Gable are in a heated rivalry after the latter turned heel on RAW.

While speaking to the Gorilla Position, the 39-year-old star was asked to share his honest thoughts on his relationship with CM Punk. Sami Zayn noted that he and The Straight Edge Superstar made peace with a clean slate because walking around with resentment for each other does not make sense.

"I've known him for a very long time. There's been some ups, there's been some downs. He showed up and I was like, 'I just don't want this to be weird. Say whatever you need to say.' He said his peace, I said my peace. Clean slate. That's it. You just can't walk around harboring resentment. I just don't want him to walk by and be like a black cloud. I work here, and vice versa. I don't want him to see me and [groans]. Whatever happened, cards on the table, clean slate. Good? Good. Okay. That's just it," Sami Zayn said. [H/T Fightful]

What the future has in store for the current Intercontinental Champion remains to be seen.

Sami Zayn further explained why he had to move on from issues with WWE Superstar CM Punk

During the same conversation, Sami Zayn went on to say that it was exhausting to hate someone.

According to The Underdog from the Underground, the reason for putting behind issues with CM Punk was that the two men were now going to work together in the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era to make the WWE product better.

"That's how I approach, not just him, but life. I've found in my experience that it's kind of exhausting to hate people. The only person who is mad is you. They're just walking around, and you're under a cloud of negativity. I just don't want that cloud. Has there been some weird stuff between us in the past? Sure, I think 90% of people you ask about Punk would say the same. As far as I'm concerned, we have to work together, you're here, you've been through a lot in your life, let's just clean slate and start over," Sami Zayn said. [H/T Fightful]

The WWE Universe is excited to see CM Punk recover from his injury and face Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

