Jey Uso breaks character to send an angry warning to the WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Jey Uso broke character to send a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Main Event Jey Uso has become a beloved figure in WWE since stepping out from The Bloodline, which is evident from soaring merchandise sales. However, popularity does not warrant fans encroaching on personal space or expecting interaction.

In a recent Instagram story, Jey sent a message to fans, advising them not to ask for a spot if they see him in the gym and do not know him. This could suggest a recent incident that he might have experienced.

"IF IM IN THE GYM, AND ION KNO U. DONT ASK ME FOR A SPOT."

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story below:

A screengrab of Jey Uso's recent Instagram story.

What the future has in store for The Yeet Master remains to be seen.

Jey Uso expressed disappointment by letting down WWE fans at WrestleMania XL

The highly anticipated match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL failed to meet expectations, leaving many fans disappointed despite the significant anticipation leading up to the event.

In a recent interview, Jey expressed his disappointment, acknowledging that he and Jimmy may have let down WWE fans. He shared his desire to deliver a great match with emotional depth but cited time constraints as an obstacle to executing their vision. Despite the outcome, The Yeet Master expressed gratitude for the opportunity to face his twin brother in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I just said this to someone. I kinda felt like we did let the people down. [Really, you feel that?] Yeah, man, cuz I wanted to go out there and have a straight up banger too. I wanted to do the wrestling part but let alone make sure the emotion part is there. It was just a time issue. You know what I'm saying? You just gotta play your position on the team. That's what happened. I'm still happy though, Uce, I got a singles match at WrestleMania with my brother," Jey Uso said.

With Jimmy Uso recently getting kicked out from The Bloodline, fans speculate whether this could pave the way for a reunion of The Usos moving forward.

