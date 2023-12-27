38-year-old WWE Superstar out-selling CM Punk and Cody Rhodes? Comparing the numbers

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are undeniably among the hottest superstars in WWE right now. Since his sensational return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, The American Nightmare has consistently impressed fans with his remarkable skills.

On the other hand, with his earth-shattering return at Survivor Series WarGames in November 2023, the Best in the World continues to generate buzz among fans and is set to make his in-ring return in tonight's special house show at Madison Square Garden.

Interestingly, despite the mega-stardom enjoyed by Punk and Rhodes, Jey Uso has emerged as the leader in merchandise sales. Since his move to the red brand, the former Right Hand Man has captured the audience's attention, particularly with the Yeet movement. His popularity has seen a significant rise, prompting the company to address legal issues related to the word "Yeet."

Recent statistics before the end of 2023 reveal that Jey Uso is currently a fan favorite, as he is the only star on the list with three merchandise items in the top 10 sellers.

Additionally, CM Punk holds a strong position with two different items in the top ten list of most-selling merchandise. It's noteworthy that the number one rank in merchandise sales goes to the Voice of the Voiceless.

You can check the list of Top 10 merchandise below (December 26, 2023):

CM Punk (return t-shirt) CM Punk (hell t-shirt) Randy Orton (Strike first t-shirt) Jey Uso (Yeet t-shirt blue) Randy Orton (Daddy's back t-shirt) Bray Wyatt (Legacy t-shirt) Jey (Yeet t-shirt black) Jey (Yeet t-shirt white) LA Knight (Yeah t-shirt) Bray Wyatt (Eater of Worlds t-shirt)

While CM Punk dominates the merchandise ranking, it comes as a surprise that neither World Champions, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, are even on the list.

If Jey Uso continues to maintain these impressive stats, it will undoubtedly elevate his standing on Monday Night RAW.

Is CM Punk winning Royal Rumble 2024 already leaked?

As we approach Royal Rumble 2024, several leaks are circulating online, suggesting that the Voice of the Voiceless will emerge victorious in the traditional 30-men Royal Rumble match.

Currently, Punk and Cody Rhodes are the only two superstars who have officially announced their entry into the match. These leaks also claim that The American Nightmare will be the runner-up in the contest.

It's important to note that these leaks are completely false and have no real connection to what will unfold at the upcoming premium live event.

Only time will tell who will emerge victorious and earn the right to challenge the World Champion at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.