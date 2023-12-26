When is the WWE Holiday Tour 2023 coming to MSG? Full PLE-level card explored 

WWE is gearing up for a Holiday Tour before the end of 2023, featuring a major show at MSG. For those unfamiliar, Madison Square Garden is renowned for being one of the most historic venues for the Stamford-based promotion. The world's most famous arena has hosted numerous iconic events throughout WWE's history.

The upcoming MSG show is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The match card for the event is expected to be stacked with many premium live event-level bouts.

Notable highlights include the in-ring return of CM Punk, who will compete inside a WWE ring after almost a decade, facing Dominik Mysterio. The show will also feature a Bull Rope match, with Cody Rhodes taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in this stipulated contest.

Seth Rollins has been announced to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in a Grudge Match, a clash that is also slated to take place on the WWE Day 1 edition of the red brand.

In addition to Dominik Mysterio, other members of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

Furthermore, the show will see appearances by Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, and Omos, adding to the excitement of the event.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold at MSG in this upcoming show. Notably, the venue has witnessed two instances where title changes occurred during live events, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

WWE MSG December 2023 official card

As of this writing, here are the matches currently announced for this special live event:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre in a Grudge match for World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match

CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio in a singles match

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

In terms of ticket sales, the World's Most Famous Arena has already sold more than 15,000 tickets for this show, further solidifying its status as one of the major live events for the company.

The anticipated in-ring return of the Best in the World undoubtedly plays a significant role in boosting ticket sales for the event.

